Altus Power Steps Up Expansion with Strategic Acquisition and New Capital

Altus Power, a leading energy company specializing in solar assets, has been ramping up its expansion across the United States. The co-founder and co-CEO, Gregg Felton stated that the firm’s pipeline incorporates both operational and developmental assets. With the influx of new capital, the company aims to boost its market share and provide execution certainty to their business counterparts.

Strategic Acquisition and Expansion

In December 2023, Altus Power took a strategic leap by acquiring significant solar assets from Basalt Infrastructure Partners and Soltage. These assets, with a combined capacity of 121 megawatts, are strategically located in North and South Carolina, marking the company’s foray into the southeast US. This acquisition brought new government and municipal entities into the Altus portfolio and was a key move toward achieving the company’s ambitious goal of nearly 900 megawatts of commercial-scale solar assets by the end of the year.

Financial Backing for New Projects

Moreover, in November 2023, Blackstone, a global alternative asset manager, extended a $200 million lending facility to Altus Power. This facility is earmarked for the construction of new solar photovoltaic projects in the United States, covering costs such as labor, equipment, grid interconnection, and development fees.

Debt Financing for Growth

Altus Power also secured a credit facility worth $100 million from affiliates of Goldman Sachs and CPP Investments. With an interest rate of 8.50% and a term of six years, the company plans to use the funds for its ongoing expansion. This move resonates with the broader trend in the commercial-scale clean energy sector towards consolidation and growth, leveraging debt financing to stimulate growth in a recovering economy and potential shift towards sustainable energy.

These strategic moves by Altus Power signify a deliberate and determined path towards growth and expansion in the renewable energy sector. With its focus on commercial-scale solar assets and strong financial backing, Altus Power is poised to make a significant impact on sustainable energy in the United States.