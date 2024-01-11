Altria Group Acquires Former Avail Vapor Facility for $4.1 Million

The tobacco titan, Altria Group, has taken over the former headquarters and manufacturing hub of Avail Vapor, a local e-cigarette firm that closed its doors in late 2021. The property, nestled at 820 Southlake Blvd. in Chesterfield, exchanged hands for $4.1 million, as per county land records.

From Vapor to Smoke

The sprawling 40,000-square-foot facility perched on a 4-acre property was the heart and soul of Avail’s operations. At its zenith, it proudly flaunted over 100 retail outlets across a dozen states. Avail initially purchased the Southlake property for $1.6 million in 2014 and kickstarted its operations there in 2015. The real estate was recently appraised at $1.8 million. James Xu, the founder of Avail, chose to maintain silence on the sale owing to a non-disclosure pact.

A Subsidiary Takes Charge

The buyer, listed as Altria Client Services, is a subsidiary of Altria Group. It verified the acquisition, yet kept its future plans for the facility under wraps. Altria Client Services manages a plethora of corporate functions for Altria and its other subsidiaries, with a workforce of approximately 1,600 individuals. The Southlake establishment was formerly used for fabricating nicotine-infused liquid for vapes and CBD products. It also served as the base for Avail’s headquarters and its associated companies, namely Blackbriar Regulatory Services and Blackship Technologies.

The Unfolding of Avail’s Story

Avail’s operations came to a halt following unsuccessful attempts to obtain FDA approval to continue marketing e-liquids in a market that was hitherto unregulated. In May 2023, Avail approached the Supreme Court for a review of a lower court ruling against their appeal following the FDA’s rejection. However, the Supreme Court refused to entertain the case in October. The e-commerce retailer Giant Vapes, previously under Avail’s ownership, rents the property, but it remains a mystery if they are still operating there.

This isn’t the first time Altria and Avail have crossed paths. Altria had previously invested in a minority stake in Avail in 2017. Only time will reveal the tobacco giant’s intentions for the ex-e-cigarette hub, but for now, the property has been enveloped in a mysterious smoke.