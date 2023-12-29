en English
Business

Altice USA Divests Cheddar in Strategic Shift Towards Core Business

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:24 pm EST
In a recent episode of ‘Quicker than the Ticker’, it was announced that Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) has sold its news platform, Cheddar. The millennial-focused financial news streaming service was founded by Jon Steinberg, a former BuzzFeed executive, in 2016 and was acquired by Altice USA in 2019 for $200 million. This move by Altice USA signifies a shift in strategy as the company opts to concentrate on its core telecommunications and fiber business.

Details of the Sale

The buyer is media company Archetype, owner of several military-focused publications and lifestyle magazines. The specifics of the deal were not made public, but it is structured as an ‘earn-out’ deal. Under these terms, Altice USA will receive future proceeds if Cheddar meets pre-set performance targets. The dynamic nature of the media and telecommunications industries often prompts companies to recalibrate their portfolios to align with market demands and strategic objectives, and this sale is a prime example of such a manoeuvre.

The Implications

This sale marks a significant step in Altice USA’s efforts to streamline operations and focus on its primary business segments. Cheddar, which is known for its live broadcasts of finance and business programming from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, will now contribute to Archetype’s burgeoning media portfolio. In addition to Cheddar, the deal also includes the Rate My Professors digital property.

Market Response

Following the announcement, Altice USA shares rose nearly 7%, possibly influenced by reports of billionaire Xavier Niel’s interest in acquiring Altice Portugal, a separate entity. This interest, coupled with the sale of Cheddar, reflects the fluidity and adaptability of companies within the media and telecommunications sector, as they respond to changing market dynamics and evolving business landscapes.

Business United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

