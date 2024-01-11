Altana Bolsters Presence in North America and Asia with Silberline Acquisition

Altana, a leader in the specialty chemicals industry, has unveiled plans for a strategic expansion of its Eckart division. The move involves the acquisition of Silberline, a US-based manufacturer of special effect pigments. This strategic move aims to bolster Altana’s regional presence, particularly in the markets of North America and Asia.

Expanding Footprints Through Strategic Acquisition

Martin Babilas, CEO of Altana, elucidated the rationale behind the acquisition. He highlighted that this move is part of Altana’s strategy for value-creating growth through targeted acquisitions. Silberline, based in Tamaqua, Pennsylvania, employs over 450 people worldwide. The company achieved sales of approximately $80 million in 2022, demonstrating its significant market presence.

Merging Synergies for Enhanced Service Quality

Christian Przybyla, president of Eckart, pointed out the synergies between Silberline and Eckart. He emphasized that the merger will enhance their ability to meet customer needs and improve the quality of service. This acquisition, Przybyla said, would enable both companies to capitalize on their combined strengths and resources to create more value for their customers.

Sustainable Product Innovations: The Future of Specialty Chemicals

Gary Karnish, CEO of Silberline, expressed his optimism about the acquisition. He sees it as an opportunity to drive sustainable product innovations for the benefit of customers and employees alike. The completion of the acquisition is pending customary closing conditions. Meanwhile, the exact purchase price remains undisclosed.