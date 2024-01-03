AltaGas Ltd. Announces Offering to Reduce Debt and Bolster Working Capital

AltaGas Ltd., a North American infrastructure heavyweight, is making strategic financial moves to bolster its balance sheet. The company has announced an Offering, expected to culminate on January 8, 2024. The principal aim of this financial manoeuvre is to generate net proceeds, which will be channelled towards reducing the company’s existing liabilities within its credit facilities, bankrolling working capital, and offsetting general corporate expenses.

Deleveraging Through the Offering

Part of the existing debt burden stems from AltaGas’ recent acquisition of the Pipestone asset, a deal that was sealed on December 22, 2023. The Offering is a cog in the wheel of AltaGas’ short form base shelf prospectus dated March 31, 2023. It comprises a prospectus supplement dated May 11, 2023, and a related pricing supplement stamped January 3, 2024. TD Securities Inc. and BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. spearhead the syndicate of investment dealers orchestrating the Offering.

Regulatory Compliance and Market Restrictions

It’s crucial to underscore that this news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities. Furthermore, the Offering has not been greenlit by any regulatory authority nor registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933. As such, the securities discussed cannot be sold in the United States unless they are exempted from registration.

AltaGas’ Business Philosophy and Forward-Looking Statements

Known for its diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business, AltaGas is unwavering in its commitment to deliver stable and growing value to its stakeholders. However, the news release also carries forward-looking statements concerning the timing and the use of proceeds from the Offering. These are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. AltaGas has sounded a note of caution, advising that these statements should not be overly relied upon, as actual outcomes may diverge due to various factors detailed in their public disclosures.