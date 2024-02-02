Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Stock Surges: A Comprehensive Analysis

In a remarkable trading session, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) saw 1.38 million shares traded, the stock price gaining a noteworthy 5.15% to close at $27.98. This closing price exceeds the 52-week high, standing as a testament to a significant turnaround from a 52-week low of $6.39. The company's market capitalization now hovers around $1.62 billion, with a beta value of 1.07.

ALPN's Performance Overview

Over the past five sessions, ALPN has charted a positive trajectory, reaching a weekly apex. Demonstrating impressive growth over various timeframes, the stock recorded a 28.70% increase in just 5 days, 47.26% in 30 days, and a whopping yearly performance of 233.10%. A short interest of 2.41 million shares, translating to a short cover period of approximately 2.93 days, hasn't deterred ALPN from outperforming its industry counterparts. The six-month increase stands at 103.49%, with the year-to-date growth far surpassing the industry average.

Financial Forecasts and Ownership

Financial forecasts are buoyant, with a projected 22.00% revenue surge in the current quarter. Following this, a decline is anticipated, but the overall fiscal year is expected to witness a revenue growth of 23.00% compared to the previous year. Analysts envisage current quarter revenue at $10.13 million and $6.17 million for the subsequent quarter. This signifies a considerable leap from the previous year's figures for the corresponding periods. Despite the company's earnings witnessing a dip of -7.56% on average over the past five years, a promising turnaround of 37.49% is forecasted for 2024.

Stakeholders and Future Prospects

Insider ownership of ALPN amounts to 5.23%, with institutions holding a substantial 80.78%. The lion's share of ownership is with Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC, owning 13.63% of shares, valued at $68.96 million. Following closely is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 9.53% of shares. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the mutual funds holding the largest stakes in ALPN. The next earnings report for Alpine Immune Sciences is anticipated between March 21 and March 25, with the dividend yield ratio serving as a guidance indicator for investors.