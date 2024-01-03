en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Alpine 4 Holdings on the Brink of NASDAQ Non-Compliance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:04 pm EST
Alpine 4 Holdings on the Brink of NASDAQ Non-Compliance

The NASDAQ-listed conglomerate, Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPP), has recently been served with a staff determination notice by the Nasdaq Stock Market, warning the company about its non-compliance with the minimum bid price requirement of the Nasdaq Capital Market. The company’s Class A Common Stock has consistently traded under the $1.00 per share threshold for a period of 30 consecutive business days, thereby violating the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

180 Days to Regain Compliance

In line with Nasdaq rules, Alpine 4 now has a 180-day window, closing on June 24, 2024, to rectify this non-compliance. To meet this requirement, the company’s stock price needs to hit a minimum of $1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days within this period. If successful, Nasdaq will confirm the company’s regained compliance.

Extended Grace Period Possible

Should Alpine 4 fail to meet this requirement within the initial 180-day period, it may be granted an additional equal-length grace period, given it satisfies other initial listing criteria and communicates its remediation plans to Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the company’s shares have been heavily short sold, with a volume of 1,760,000 shares, which accounts for 7.30% of the company’s total shares. This high short interest ratio of 17.0 suggests a strong market skepticism about the company’s stock.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. Profile

Operating across North America, Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. functions as an industrial conglomerate, dealing in automotive technologies, logistics services, and electronic contract manufacturing services among others. The company, previously known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd., rebranded to its current name in March 2021. The company’s stock, which was trading at $0.7350 at the start of the year, has since depreciated by 14.7% to $0.6266. Alpine 4 is slated to announce its next quarterly earnings on Monday, May 13th, 2024.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
27 seconds ago
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
Pastry chef Kamal Grant, a culinary school graduate, Navy veteran, and the owner of the acclaimed Atlanta-based bakery Sublime Doughnuts, has embarked on a mission to revive a piece of his childhood: a beloved shortbread cookie filled with chocolate, known as Magic Middles. The treat, which holds a special place in Grant’s heart due to
Sweet Revival: Pastry Chef Kamal Grant Brings Back Magic Middles Cookies
Able Global Berhad: A Unique Blend of Insiders and Institutions
1 min ago
Able Global Berhad: A Unique Blend of Insiders and Institutions
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
2 mins ago
Ryanair Takes a Stand Against 'Pirate' Online Travel Agents
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
38 seconds ago
Rare Earth Goods Ushers In A New Era With Grand Reopening
Udemy Inc's Stock Price Fluctuates: A Deep Dive into the Company's Financial Performance
46 seconds ago
Udemy Inc's Stock Price Fluctuates: A Deep Dive into the Company's Financial Performance
Elon Musk's X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses
1 min ago
Elon Musk's X Launches Budget-Friendly Verification Plan for Small Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
20 seconds
Chelsea Crittle Ph.D. Appointed as AARP Mississippi State President
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
40 seconds
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Shakes the World of Darts
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
50 seconds
Potential Link Between Newborn Deaths and Beyfortus Rollout Raises Concerns in France
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
1 min
Luke Humphries: From Battling Anxiety to Winning the PDC World Darts Championship
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
1 min
White House Affirms Confidence in VP Harris Amidst Escalating Immigration Crisis
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
1 min
Football Legends Robbie Fowler and Tony Grant to Share 'Life Stories' in Kilkenny
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
2 mins
Knicks Boost Roster with Duane Washington Jr. on Two-way Contract
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
2 mins
Sir Ed Davey Admits to Being 'Deeply Misled' During Horizon Scandal
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
3 mins
David Warner's Final Test: Day One Highlights and Anticipation
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
40 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
52 mins
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
3 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
3 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app