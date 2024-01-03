en English
Business

Alphabet Inc’s Stock Performance: A Tale of Resilience Amid Market Volatility

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:16 pm EST
Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) stock has been on a roller coaster ride, with the most recent trading session seeing a slight dip of -0.01%. Despite this, the current share price of $139.55 places it at a discount compared to the 52-week high. However, investors can take solace in the stock’s impressive rise of 38.68% from its 52-week low.

Trading Volume and Analysts’ Take

The trading volume for Alphabet Inc is substantial, boasting a 10-day average of 19.2 million shares and a 3-month average of 22.28 million shares. Analysts maintain a bullish outlook on the stock, with a consensus recommendation rating of Buy and a mean rating of 1.46. This suggests that the majority of analysts are urging investors to either hold onto their shares or acquire more, with none advising for an Underweight stance on the stock.

Financial Performance and Projections

The projected EPS for the current quarter stands at $1.59. Over the last six months, the stock has outperformed many of its industry peers, with a year-on-year earnings growth rate of 38.33%. Revenue projections for Alphabet Inc are also promising, with an anticipated growth of 11.90% for the current quarter and 12.30% for the next. Looking further ahead, the 5-year earnings growth forecast sits at an impressive 17.53% per year.

Upcoming Earnings Report and Major Shareholders

The next quarterly earnings report is expected to drop between January 31 and February 05. Institutional investors hold a significant share in Alphabet Inc, with Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc leading the pack as the top shareholders. The market is keeping a close eye on Alphabet Inc, given its consistent performance and promising growth potential.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

