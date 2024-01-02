en English
Business

Alphabet Inc. Continues to Outperform Earnings Expectations

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), the pivotal player in the Internet – Services industry, continues to outdo earnings expectations, marking a potential trajectory of sustained success for its impending quarterly report. The company, a renowned provider of a broad spectrum of web-based services and products, has consistently outperformed earnings estimates over the last two quarters, with an average surprise of 7.99%.

Alphabet’s Consistent Financial Performance

In its most recent quarter, Alphabet raised eyebrows in the financial world by reporting earnings of $1.55 per share when analysts had only forecasted $1.45, resulting in a 6.90% surprise. The quarter before that, the company again trumped projections by reporting earnings of $1.44 per share against the anticipated $1.32, creating a 9.09% surprise. These triumphant results have sparked an upward trend in earnings estimates for Alphabet.

Earnings ESP and Zacks Rank: A Winning Combination for Alphabet

Alphabet’s positive Zacks Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction) and its Zacks Rank 2 (Buy) suggest a high likelihood of another earnings beat in the upcoming report. The Earnings ESP, a tool that measures the precision of analysts’ earnings estimates, currently stands at an impressive +15.16% for Alphabet. This figure indicates a surge in analyst optimism about the company’s short-term earnings potential.

While a positive Earnings ESP is a potent indicator of an impending earnings beat, it’s important to note that it’s not a guarantee. Conversely, a negative Earnings ESP doesn’t inevitably signal an earnings miss. However, it’s stressed that reviewing the Earnings ESP is crucial before a company’s quarterly release to augment the chances of making successful investment decisions.

Zacks Investment Research: Empowering Investors

Zacks Investment Research offers tools like the Earnings ESP Filter to support investors in making informed choices. It also provides recommendations on stocks to consider for investment, equipping investors with the necessary insights to navigate the ever-changing financial landscape.

Business United States
Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

