Alpha Phi Alpha and Alpha Kappa Alpha: A Century of Service and Brotherhood

In the annals of African American history, Alpha Phi Alpha, Inc. (APhiA) holds a unique place. Founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University, it became the first Black Greek letter organization, a beacon of unity and fraternity amidst the tumultuous landscape of the Jim Crow era. Seven visionary men saw the urgent need for a bond of brotherhood among African descendant communities across the United States, and from this seed, the APhiA was born.

The Legacy of APhiA

APhiA has always been more than just a fraternity. It was a revolutionary idea, a commitment to promoting brotherhood, academic excellence, service, and advocacy. Over the years, it has grown exponentially, branching out into more than 400 college chapters and an impressive 350 alumni chapters. Its influence has radiated far beyond its membership, touching the lives of countless individuals and communities.

Renowned figures like Martin Luther King Jr. have been part of the APhiA legacy, a testament to its far-reaching impact. King’s statue at the National Mall stands as an enduring symbol of this influential fraternity - a rare honor for non-presidents and people of color.

Alpha Mu Lambda: Serving East Tennessee

In Knoxville, Tennessee, the Alpha Mu Lambda chapter has been a pillar of the East Tennessee community for nearly 94 years. As the 2024 election season approaches, this chapter is demonstrating the APhiA commitment to civic engagement through active voter registration and education initiatives.

The Birth of Alpha Kappa Alpha

Following the trail blazed by APhiA, nine women at Howard University formed the first Black Greek letter sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA), on January 15, 1908. Like its male counterpart, AKA was conceived as a catalyst for social change, a vehicle for community service, and a sisterhood that would span generations.

Cynthia J. Finch, a regional director for AKA, fondly recounts the sorority's origins and its unwavering commitment to community service. This devotion is evident in the myriad activities undertaken by the Alpha Chi Omega chapter, including the preparation of an annual debutante.

Today, AKA boasts over 1,000 chapters, each dedicated to serving their communities. Like APhiA, AKA maintains both undergraduate and graduate chapters, emphasizing the importance of service leadership at every stage of academic and professional life.

Through their enduring legacies, APhiA and AKA continue to inspire a century-long tradition of community service and brotherhood, underlining the transformative power of unity and shared purpose in shaping our society.