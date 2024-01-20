Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Chapters Host MLK Day of Service for the Homeless

In a testament to the spirit of service and community, the Pi Omega and Zeta Kappa Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. have conducted their annual MLK Day of Service. Initially slated for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on January 15, the event had to be postponed due to adverse winter weather conditions. The sorority chapters, in collaboration with the Matthew 25 Ministry of Olivet Baptist Church, served the local homeless community with prepared to-go meals and packs of winter supplies.

Combating Homelessness with Compassion

According to statistics, Chattanooga experiences over 4,000 instances of homelessness each year, including more than 1,000 homeless children in public schools. In response to this, the annual MLK Day of Service by Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapters aimed to provide some relief to the local homeless community. The sorority sisters packed backpacks with essential winter supplies and prepared to-go meals, which they distributed at Olivet Baptist Church from 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on the rescheduled day.

Engaging and Empowering the Community

Beyond serving meals and distributing supplies, the sorority chapters also organized a voter registration drive. This was a clear effort to engage and empower the local community, emphasizing the importance of voter registration in minority communities. Officials underscored the critical role that voting plays in shaping the future of these communities and in addressing issues such as homelessness.

Collaboration and Community Service

The MLK Day of Service is a demonstration of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority's commitment to community service and the upliftment of the less fortunate. By partnering with the Matthew 25 Ministry of Olivet Baptist Church, the sorority chapters were able to carry out this charitable event successfully, even in the face of initial weather-related setbacks. Those seeking further details about the event have been directed to contact Constance Bryant.