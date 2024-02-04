Alpenglow Gallery Merges Art and Philanthropy, Pledges Profits to Tahoe Fund

In a remarkable blend of fine art and philanthropy, California's Alpenglow Gallery is set to donate all of its February profits to the Tahoe Fund. The gallery, owned and operated by Douglas DeVore and Justin Majeczky, is renowned for its breathtaking prints that encapsulate the ethereal beauty of the Tahoe-Truckee region's landscapes. This unique initiative underscores their commitment to environmental improvements in the Tahoe area and the pledge extends not only to in-store purchases but also to online orders.

Art and Philanthropy Intertwine at Alpenglow Gallery

Alpenglow Gallery, situated at a historic location on Donner Pass Road in downtown Truckee, has a reputation for capturing the region's majestic mountain vistas and tranquil lakes in their prints. These works of art are available in various sizes and are shipped ready-to-hang on a variety of materials such as canvas, metal, or Lumachrome. The gallery's dedication to environmental sustainability is reflected not only in its choice of subjects but also in its business practices.

Supporting the Tahoe Fund

In a bold move towards supporting the Tahoe Fund, DeVore and Majeczky have pledged to donate all of their profits for the entire month of February. This means that every purchase of DeVore's and Majeczky's prints – whether made in person at the gallery or through their online store – contributes directly to the fund. Amy Berry, the CEO of the Tahoe Fund, expressed her gratitude for the gallery owners' commitment to the cause, stating that such generous contributions make a significant difference in the efforts to improve the Tahoe area's environment.

How to Purchase and Contribute

For those who appreciate fine art and wish to contribute to environmental conservation, the Alpenglow Gallery offers an opportunity to do both. The gallery operates from Friday to Monday, and the collection is also available for exploration and purchase through their website. All online orders come with the added benefit of free shipping. However, the offer only applies to the works of DeVore and Majeczky, ensuring that the profits from their sales directly support the Tahoe Fund.