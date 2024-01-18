Allison Holker Leans on Ellen DeGeneres for Support Following Husband's Death

In an atmosphere of poignant loss and heart-rending grief, Allison Holker has come to find solace and support in the arms of Ellen DeGeneres following the tragic death of her husband, Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. In her recent appearance on the Viall Files podcast, Holker narrated the strength she has drawn from DeGeneres, whom she described as a beacon of wisdom and an unwavering pillar of comfort.

DeGeneres: A Source of Comfort

DeGeneres, who shared a close professional relationship with Boss during his tenure as the DJ on her talk show from 2014 to 2022, has been a significant source of emotional succor for Holker. Their deep conversations, blending laughter, grief, and advice for the future, have been instrumental in providing Holker the strength to navigate her personal loss and the responsibilities towards her children.

Remembering 'tWitch' Boss

The world was shocked by the untimely death of Boss in December 2022. A respected figure in the entertainment industry, Boss was not just a beloved husband and father but a beacon of positivity who touched many lives. His death by suicide at the age of 40 has left a profound void, with Holker and her community still coming to terms with his passing. His infectious love for life, his family, and his craft continues to resonate, echoing in the hearts of those he left behind.

Legacy of Love

Despite the searing pain of loss, Holker has chosen to focus on the enduring legacy of Boss's love. She openly talks about how Boss's love continues to protect and comfort her and their children in difficult times. The loss of Boss has been a profound tragedy, but the strength of his love continues to inspire and comfort, serving as a testament to his enduring impact.