Allient Inc. Acquires SNC Manufacturing: A Strategic Move in Power Technology

Allient Inc. has formally announced its acquisition of SNC Manufacturing Co., Inc., a top-tier designer and international producer of electrical transformers. This significant acquisition is set to bolster Allient's Allied Power Technology Pillar by integrating complementary products and expanding its capabilities across sectors such as defense, industrial automation, and alternative energy.

Allient Incorporates SNC as a Technology Unit

SNC, boasting a rich history dating back to 1946 and approximately 440 employees, will operate as a Technology Unit within Allient, reporting directly to Corporate Vice President and Group President, Ashish Bendre. The leadership team of SNC, including President and COO Jim Koepke, will retain their roles with Koepke serving as the Vice President and General Manager of the Technology Unit.

A Mutual Vision for Growth and Innovation

The acquisition is anticipated to accelerate growth opportunities for the Allied Power Technology Pillar, leveraging sales channels, increasing manufacturing capacity, and potentially improving productivity and margins. With revenues of approximately $40 million over the trailing twelve months, SNC's expertise aligns with Allient's vision for expansion.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Risks

While the acquisition indicates a forward-looking strategy, the company has expressed that the projections are subject to uncertainties and risks. As detailed in the Safe Harbor Statement, stakeholders are advised not to rely solely on these projections for future results and growth strategies.

Allient Inc., formerly known as Allied Motion Technologies Inc., is a global engineering and manufacturing enterprise specializing in motion, controls, and power technologies. Headquartered in Buffalo, New York, the company employs over 2,250 people worldwide.