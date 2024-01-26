Allied Grape Growers President Advises California to Remove 50,000 Acres of Wine Grapes Amid Oversupply

The Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento recently served as a platform for a concerning revelation from Jeff Bitter, president of Allied Grape Growers. Addressing the state of the California wine industry, Bitter shone a spotlight on a structural oversupply of wine grapes that's proving to be a thorn in the side for growers. This glut is exerting a downward pressure on prices, making it increasingly difficult for growers to sell uncontracted grapes on the spot market.

Trimming the Excess in California's Vineyards

According to Bitter, the remedy to this issue lies in a significant reduction of the state's bearing acres of wine grapes. He proposed a decrease of 50,000 from the existing approximate 575,000 acres. The areas to feel the pinch would include 30,000 acres of older vines from interior regions such as the Central Valley, along with 20,000 acres from coastal areas, including 5,000 acres from the renowned Napa and Sonoma counties.

This reduction, however, will not be as drastic as it appears on the surface. Considering the nearly 20,000 acres of new plantings anticipated to come online this year, the net decrease will actually be around 30,000 bearing acres.

The Grape Oversupply Problem

The grape oversupply issue isn't a recent phenomenon. Over the past five years, growers have periodically left grapes unharvested due to problems such as mildew, rot, or immaturity. The 2022 grape crush in California weighed in at approximately 3.5 million tons. Without rejections due to quality issues, the harvest could have reached an overwhelming 4 million tons, based on the 8 tons per acre harvested.

Proactive Approach to Vineyard Removal

Bitter stressed that relying on short crops to balance the market isn't a sustainable solution. A more assertive approach to vineyard removal is required. Despite previous calls for such acreage reductions, the industry has consistently fallen short of hitting the targets.

Adapting to Consumer Preferences

Alongside Bitter's commentary, beverage alcohol consultant Danny Brager emphasized the importance of aligning with consumer preferences, which are driven by factors such as flavor, convenience, experience, and wellness. The symposium, attended by over 10,000 individuals, featured a host of experts and vendors keen on discussing the future of the wine industry and tackling its challenges.