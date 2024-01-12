Alliant Insurance Services and IMA Financial Group Bolster Teams with Industry Veterans

Alliant Insurance Services, headquartered in Irvine, California, has secured Buzz Mansfield as the new senior vice president in its Alliant Americas division. Mansfield, set to operate from Lafayette, Louisiana, brings a wealth of over three decades of expertise in commercial insurance and risk management. Before his latest appointment, Mansfield held a crucial role as the senior vice president at Cadence Insurance.

Mansfield's Role and Expertise

As the senior vice president within Alliant Americas, Mansfield will be responsible for offering property and casualty insurance solutions to the division's expanding client base across the Southeast. His vast experience in commercial insurance and risk management equips him to adeptly cater to clients across various industries. Mansfield's credentials include a bachelor’s degree in insurance and risk management from the University of Mississippi and the prestigious Transportation Risk Specialist (TRS) designation.

In a parallel industry development, IMA Financial Group, Inc., a Houston-based company, has recruited Ron Gleason to its energy risk management, insurance, and surety bonding team. Gleason, much like Mansfield, boasts over 30 years of experience. Still, his proficiency lies in being a specialty underwriter in the energy sector. His career highlights include leadership roles at Ironshore Insurance and managing the regional energy operations at AIG Global Energy.