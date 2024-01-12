en English
Business

Alliant Insurance and One Call Bolster Leadership: Hutchinson and Burgess Join Ranks

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:02 am EST
Alliant Insurance and One Call Bolster Leadership: Hutchinson and Burgess Join Ranks

In a major development within the insurance sector, Alliant Insurance Services, a premier insurance provider, has made a strategic move by appointing Burney Hutchinson as vice president for its Americas Division. A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Hutchinson carries a large cache of experience to this new role, where he will be entrusted with the task of designing property and casualty insurance programs.

Hutchinson’s Role and Expertise

Hutchinson’s background is peppered with accomplishments, particularly in providing commercial coverage for large accounts primarily in the Southeast region. This proficiency will be a key asset for Alliant as it seeks to bolster its insurance offerings, and the appointment of Hutchinson marks a clear commitment by Alliant to tap into his extensive industry knowledge.

One Call Board Enriched

In a parallel development in the workers’ compensation sector, One Call, a Jacksonville-based care management firm, has enriched its board of directors by appointing Jessie Burgess. Burgess, who is set to retain his current position as chief information officer for American Campus Communities, has a reputation for his extensive experience in information technology, particularly within the real estate services and hospitality sectors.

Burgess’s Contribution to One Call

With more than two decades of industry experience, Burgess is expected to bring valuable insights and directional wisdom to One Call. His technological expertise will be particularly beneficial as the company continues to navigate the intricate landscape of workers’ compensation. The appointment of Burgess signals One Call’s determination to leverage technology in order to extend its market leadership position in the workers’ compensation industry.

Business United States
Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

