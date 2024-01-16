Alliant Energy's Solar Project and Wisconsin Battery Co.'s Green Energy Initiative: A Boost for Local Economy and Environment

The Beaver Dam Solar Project, spearheaded by Alliant Energy, has embarked on a mission to provide clean, zero-fuel-cost electricity, with anticipated shared revenue of approximately $6 million for local communities and the county over the next three decades. This ambitious project, a part of Alliant Energy's Clean Energy Blueprint plan, is expected to add 1,089 MW of solar capacity, contributing significantly to the company's objective of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from utility operations by 2050.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

Aside from the economic advantages, the project also incorporates environmental benefits. Over 45 acres of pollinator habitat have been seeded with native grasses, which is expected to enrich the soil, enhance water quality, and bolster wildlife diversity. This initiative has been well-received by the participating landowners. John Butterbrodt, one of the landowners, has welcomed the shift from traditional farming to 'solar farming,' acknowledging the project's economic value and intergenerational benefits.

The construction process, which began in September 2022, employed a workforce predominantly composed of Wisconsin residents, accounting for over 80% of the total. This decision further stimulated the local economy by offering employment opportunities to the local community.

A Step Towards Sustainable Energy

As part of the Clean Energy Blueprint plan, eleven out of twelve utility-scale solar projects in Wisconsin have become operational. The final project is slated for completion by mid-2024, marking a significant expansion in solar energy within the region.

Wisconsin Battery Co.'s Green Energy Initiative

In related news, Wisconsin Battery Co. has secured an option to purchase an 18-acre plot of city-owned land to establish a new 100,000-square foot manufacturing plant. The plant will produce hemp-based batteries, beginning with hearing aid batteries in early 2025, before expanding to other consumer products, rechargeable tool batteries, electric vehicle batteries, and industrial-scale batteries for solar installations. The company is also committed to building space for battery recycling. The company's ambitious plans are supported by a $20 million federal industrial revenue bond, authorized by the city council. This initiative aims to offset the impact of layoffs triggered by Energizer's plant closures and augment other green energy initiatives in Portage, including Alliant Energy's plan to construct the United States' first carbon-dioxide battery near the Columbia Energy Center.