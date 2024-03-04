Alley Theatre Unveils Diverse 2024-25 Season: Classics, World Premieres, and Laughter Abound

Alley Theatre has officially announced an eclectic mix of productions for its 78th season, setting the stage for a year filled with classic tales, new works, and plenty of humor. The 2024-25 lineup, detailed by Artistic Director Rob Melrose, spans from timeless masterpieces like The Glass Menagerie and Noël Coward's Private Lives to thrilling murder mysteries and contemporary comedies. This season promises something for every theatergoer, delivered with the high caliber of performance that Alley's audiences have come to expect.

Advertisment

From Classic to Contemporary: A Season of Variety

The season ignites with Agatha Christie's And Then There Were None, directed by Elizabeth Williamson, bringing suspense and intrigue to the Hubbard Theatre from July 19 to August 25, 2024. Following this, the Hubbard Theatre will host Michael Frayn's iconic backstage farce Noises Off, directed by Associate Artistic Director Brandon Weinbrenner, from September 27 to October 27, 2024. The season also includes the world premiere of The Janeiad by Anna Ziegler, a poignant exploration of grief and hope, developed during the 2023 Alley All New Festival and scheduled to run from October 11 to November 3, 2024, in the Neuhaus Theatre.

Spotlight on New Works and Holiday Traditions

Advertisment

Continuing its commitment to new plays, Alley Theatre will premiere December: a love years in the making, a romantic comedy by Marisela Treviño Orta, from January 17 to February 2, 2025. The season also brings the spicy comedy Seared by Theresa Rebeck to the Neuhaus Theatre, directed by Weinbrenner, from February 7 to March 2, 2025. Amidst these new stories, a cherished Houston holiday tradition returns with A Christmas Carol, adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, running from November 14 to December 29, 2024, alongside the world premiere of The Night Shift Before Christmas, a one-woman play commissioned by the Alley Theatre.

Classics Reimagined and the Future of Theatre

The season not only revisits classics but also reimagines them for new audiences. Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery, directed by Eleanor Holdridge, promises a hilarious twist on the classic tale from April 4 to April 27, 2025. Following this comedic adventure, Primary Trust by Eboni Booth, directed by Niegel Smith, explores the beauty of new beginnings from May 2 to May 25, 2025. Wrapping up the season, Noël Coward's Private Lives, reimagined in 1930s Argentina and directed by KJ Sanchez, runs from May 23 to June 15, 2025, offering a sophisticated end to a diverse and engaging season.

Reflecting on the announced season, it's clear that Alley Theatre aims to blend the familiar with the new, offering a slate of productions that not only entertain but provoke thought and emotion. From the suspenseful twists of Agatha Christie to the tender moments in Primary Trust, the upcoming season speaks to a wide range of human experiences and emotions. As the Alley Theatre prepares to bring these stories to life, audiences can anticipate a year of compelling theatre that honors the past while boldly stepping into the future.