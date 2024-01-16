Allen Fawcett Takes Charge as New Director of JGCRI

With a history steeped in energy expertise and economic wisdom, Allen Fawcett has assumed the role of director for the Joint Global Change Research Institute (JGCRI) as of January 8, 2024. JGCRI, a synergistic endeavor between the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) and the University of Maryland, thrives on the exploration of the complex interactions between human, energy, and environmental systems.

Advertisment

The Impact of JGCRI

JGCRI has a legacy of providing pivotal scientific insights that inform the policy decisions of national and international governing bodies. Its influence permeates the corridors of power, reaching the White House, Congress, and even the United Nations. The Institute's commitment to understanding and addressing the intricate dance between humanity and its environment has been central to its mission.

Fawcett's Prior Contributions

Advertisment

Fawcett's impressive career has seen him shape U.S. climate policy from within the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Climate Economics Branch as its Chief, and as the deputy associate director for energy and climate at the White House Council on Environmental Quality. His technical prowess in human-Earth systems modeling, coupled with his keen economic analysis of climate policies, such as the influential Waxman-Markey Bill and the international Paris Agreement, have positioned him as an ideal leader for the JGCRI.

Looking Ahead

JGCRI is poised to continue its vital work in addressing the pressing climate, energy, and sustainability challenges of our time under Fawcett's leadership. The University of Maryland and PNNL both affirm their dedication to research and innovation, with the University being a significant public research institution and PNNL, managed by Battelle, focusing on sustainable energy and national security through rigorous scientific examination.