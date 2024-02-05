Allegiant Travel Co. Posts Fourth-Quarter Loss, Exceeds Expectations

The Las Vegas-based Allegiant Travel Co. has reported a fourth-quarter loss of $2 million, a significant downturn from the profit reported in the same quarter of the previous year. Despite the loss, the company's performance has outpaced the expectations of Wall Street analysts.

Quarterly Loss and Per-Share Performance

Allegiant Travel experienced a per-share loss of 13 cents. However, once adjusted for non-recurring costs, the company managed to post earnings of 11 cents per share. This figure surpasses the prediction of Wall Street analysts who had anticipated a loss of 67 cents per share.

Fourth-Quarter Earnings and Analyst Expectations

Allegiant Travel's fourth-quarter earnings amounted to a robust $611 million, exceeding analysts' projections of $601.5 million. This demonstrates the company's ability to weather financial storms and deliver results above and beyond expectations, even in challenging circumstances.

Annual Performance and Share Price

Considering the annual performance, Allegiant Travel secured a profit of $117.6 million, equivalent to $6.29 per share, with annual revenue touching $2.51 billion. However, the company's shares have not fared as well, witnessing a decline of nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. As trading closed on Monday, the share price had plummeted to $76.33, reflecting a 24% decrease over the past 12 months.