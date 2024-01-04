Allegheny County Declares Code Blue; Reports Decrease in Homicide Rates and Plans for Employee Welfare

Bracing for forecasted frigid temperatures, Allegheny County officials have activated a Code Blue starting Thursday night, extending through Friday night. This emergency measure is initiated when the thermometer is expected to dip below 26 degrees between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. The National Weather Service predicts such chilling conditions for Pittsburgh.

Providing Shelter and Aid

Throughout this period, the homeless population will be directed to designated shelters. The Allegheny County Department of Human Services (DHS) will extend their shelter operations to 24 hours. In case the existing shelters reach their capacity, the Ammon Recreation Center will be utilized for additional emergency shelter. Outreach teams are set to inform homeless individuals about the availability of these services and shelters.

Warming Locations and Assistance

The City of Pittsburgh Recreation and Healthy Active Living Centers will serve as warming spots if the mercury plunges below 20 degrees. Individuals and families in need of shelter can seek assistance from the Allegheny Link. The DHS will also disseminate Code Blue status updates on various social media platforms.

A Decrease in Homicide Rates

Simultaneously, Allegheny County officials have released homicide data for 2023, showing a significant drop since 2019. The data reveals 102 homicides in the county last year, signifying a 16% decrease in the homicide rate compared to 2022. This reduction aligns with the national trend, as preliminary data indicates a nearly 13% drop in the United States’ homicide rate compared to 2022.

Improving Workers’ Welfare

County Executive Sara Innamorato has announced plans to raise the base pay for non-union full-time and part-time county employees and to increase their base vacation time. The minimum wage for full-time workers is set to rise to $18 an hour by 2024 and $22 an hour by 2027, with an immediate $3 per hour pay increase for part-time workers. The initiative also includes ending pre-employment drug testing for most new county employees and eliminating the current one-year wait for utilizing sick days or parental leave.