Allegheny County Airport Authority CEO Christina Cassotis Receives Substantial Bonus

Christina Cassotis, the Chief Executive Officer of the Allegheny County Airport Authority (ACAA), has recently been awarded a considerable bonus of $254,718. This figure represents 45% of her base salary for the year 2023.

Decision by the Authority's Board

This decision was made by the authority's board on a recent Friday. Alongside the bonus, Cassotis was granted a 6% salary increase for the year 2024. This increase elevates her annual income to slightly above $600,000. The pay raise is consistent with the terms outlined in her contract, which is set to last until 2027.

Financial Independence of the Airport

The ACAA operates independently of taxpayer money. The funds allocated for Cassotis's compensation do not involve taxpayer funds, as the airport's budget is autonomous. This financial structure allows the ACAA to award such bonuses and salary increases without burdening local taxpayers.

Cassotis's Contributions and Past Rewards

David Minnotte, the Chairman of the ACAA, has lauded Cassotis for her commendable performance in 2023. Her efforts have significantly contributed to maintaining robust airline relationships and competitive airport finances. Her work has led to the expansion of airline service and an increase in passenger demand at Pittsburgh International Airport.

Minnotte justified Cassotis's compensation by comparing it with the pay scales at other airports, both nationally and internationally. He emphasized that such a compensation package is necessary to retain top talent like Cassotis.

Throughout her tenure, Cassotis has been recognized with significant bonuses and salary increases. In 2022, she received a generous performance bonus of $184,500 and a salary hike of 23%.