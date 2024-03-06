Allah Las Embark on New Era with 'Zuma 85': A Sonic Shift Toward Creative Liberation

Originally known for their Southern Californian surf, garage, and psychedelic rock vibes, Los Angeles-based band Allah Las has embarked on an exciting new era with their latest album, 'Zuma 85'.

This fifth album showcases a significant sonic evolution, drawing inspiration from experimental and electronic sounds, along with 70s era Lou Reed, marking a departure from their roots. In a recent interview with mxdwn, Miles Michaud, the band's lead vocalist and guitarist, shared insights into this natural progression and the liberating experience of creating 'Zuma 85'.

From Surf to Synth: The Evolution of Sound

The band's shift toward a more expansive sound palette was not a deliberate rebranding but a natural progression facilitated by the pandemic-induced hiatus from their usual cycle of touring and recording. This break provided the members with both individual and collective space to explore new musical interests. Returning to the studio with fresh ideas, Allah Las prioritized creative freedom, allowing an organic development of the album. 'Zuma 85' is a testament to the band's evolving tastes, incorporating a blend of electronic, dub, and dance elements, while still retaining the melodic eloquence and instrumental haziness that fans have come to love.

Creative Process and Studio Magic

The creation of 'Zuma 85' was marked by a collaborative and open-ended approach, with the band members bringing various riffs, ideas, and unfinished songs to the studio. Recording at the now-closed Panoramic House Studio in Stinson Beach offered a conducive environment for artistic exploration. The serene setting, coupled with a collective willingness to experiment, contributed to the album's diverse and intriguing sound. Allah Las emphasized the importance of being physically together in the studio, which fostered a sense of unity and collective creativity that significantly influenced the album's direction.

Facing the Future with an Independent Label

'Zuma 85' was released on Calico Discos, Allah Las' own label, in collaboration with Innovative Leisure, allowing for greater musical and conceptual freedom. The band expressed gratitude for the support from Innovative Leisure, which has always encouraged their creative autonomy. Looking ahead, Allah Las aims to focus more on their label, hoping to release new music and sign more bands. This endeavor represents not just an expansion of their musical careers but also a commitment to fostering a community of artists who share their ethos of creative liberation.

Reflecting on their journey, Allah Las' evolution from a garage surf band to pioneers of a sonically expansive and creatively liberated era is a story of artistic growth and exploration. 'Zuma 85' not only marks a new chapter for the band but also challenges conventional expectations, inviting listeners to embrace the unexpected. As they look forward to the future, Allah Las remains committed to their artistic vision, ready to continue evolving and surprising their audience with whatever comes next.