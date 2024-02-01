All-girls Robotics Team Advocates for Women in STEM: A Journey from North Carolina to Washington D.C.

In a high-spirited move to break the glass ceiling in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM), an all-girls robotics team, G-Force Robotics from Clayton, North Carolina, has journeyed to Washington D.C. Established in the summer of 2022, this twelve-member team, composed of high school girls from diverse educational backgrounds, has a mission to inspire future generations and advocate for increased female participation in STEM fields.

Challenging Stereotypes, Inspiring Generations

Their Washington visit wasn't an ordinary one. It involved global discussions, reflecting on the challenges women face in STEM and the industry's gross underrepresentation. In their home state, North Carolina, women made up a mere 28% of the 300,000 STEM jobs in 2021, according to the state's Department of Commerce. Globally, the situation isn't much better. The Global Gender Gap Report of 2023 revealed that women constitute just 29.2% of the STEM workforce across 146 nations.

Advocacy at the Heart of the Capital

While in the capital, the G-Force Robotics team visited the Pentagon, encouraging female involvement in STEM. They not only shared their personal stories of inspiration but emphasized showing girls that they are capable of pursuing STEM careers. By doing so, they aim to chip away at the stereotypes that have long held women back from these fields.

Paving the Way for a Diverse STEM Future

The team is not just about talks and advocacy. They have proven their mettle in robotics competitions and significantly contributed to STEM outreach programs in their community. As Kaitlyn Nolte, a 10th grader and team member, puts it, they take pride in demonstrating that STEM is not exclusive to any gender. Even as they inspire others, the team is actively preparing for the upcoming district competitions in March, ready to make their mark once again.