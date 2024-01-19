ALKEME Acquires Mogul Wealth Strategies, Expanding Services in the Southern U.S.

On January 19, 2024, ALKEME, a prominent insurance brokerage in the United States, announced its acquisition of Mogul Wealth Strategies, a Texas-based insurance and wealth management firm. The strategic acquisition is a significant move to extend ALKEME's services and footprint in the Southern United States.

ALKEME's Expansion and Enhanced Services

Mogul Wealth Strategies, established in 1996, is renowned for offering life insurance, advisory services, and employee benefits to businesses and affluent individuals and families nationwide. The acquisition is projected to amplify the service offerings to Mogul's clients by incorporating ALKEME's comprehensive range of products, including property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

Leaders Enthusiastic about the Partnership

ALKEME's CEO, Curtis Barton, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, underlining the expertise Mogul Wealth Strategies contributes. He stated, 'Mogul's comprehensive portfolio and market knowledge will significantly enhance ALKEME's reach and service offerings.' Steven Heussner, President of Mogul Wealth Strategies, also spotlighted the benefits of the acquisition for the company's clients and team, such as the availability of additional resources and opportunities for accelerated growth.

ALKEME: An Innovative Approach to Insurance Brokerage

ALKEME is renowned for its innovative approach to insurance brokerage, utilizing shared services, consultation, and marketing to drive sustainable growth for its partners. The company's success, supported by GCP Capital Partners, has earned it a ranking among the top 40 privately held insurance agencies in the U.S.

With this acquisition, ALKEME is poised to strengthen its position in the Southern U.S. market, offering an expanded suite of insurance and financial services to meet the diverse needs of customers in the region.