Aligned Hospitality Management Acquires Two New Properties in Arizona

Aligned Hospitality Management has broadened its landscape in Arizona's flourishing hospitality sector with the acquisition of two new properties: Studio 6 Sierra Vista, AZ-Fort Huachuca and The Alice Hotel. The former, a 69-key, pet-friendly establishment in the heart of Sierra Vista, and the latter, a 100-room boutique property in the vibrant city of Tucson, are the latest additions to the company's rapidly expanding portfolio.

Studio 6 Sierra Vista, AZ-Fort Huachuca

Owned by Sierra Vista Casitas LLC, the Studio 6 hotel signals the debut of Jarrett Reidhead, a founding partner of Aligned Hospitality, into the realm of hotel ownership. Once a multi-family dwelling, this property has been meticulously transformed into a hotel offering amenities like a business center, laundry facility, and a clubhouse. Thanks to its prime location, guests can easily access local attractions like Fort Huachuca and Kartchner Caverns, making it an ideal choice for both leisure and business travelers.

The Alice Hotel

Owned by Shri Pramukh Inc., The Alice Hotel, previously under the OYO brand, is a 1970s retro-styled boutique establishment poised to open its doors in spring. The property will sport a full-service bar and kitchen, providing guests with an immersive culinary experience. Aligned Hospitality will undertake the hotel’s repositioning and rebranding, infusing the property with a renewed sense of identity and purpose.

These acquisitions mark the second and third properties Aligned Hospitality has added to its portfolio this year. The company's CEO, Bryan Tubaugh, emphasized the diversity in their holdings and the significance of strong word-of-mouth recommendations that have propelled their growth in Arizona's hospitality market.