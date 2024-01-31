Align Technology Exceeds Expectations in Q4 2023, Forecasts Promising Q1 2024

Align Technology Reports Q4 Financial Results

Align Technology has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, with Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.42, surpassing analysts' expectations by $0.24. The company's revenue for the said quarter reached $956.7 million, marking a 6.1% increase year over year and exceeding forecasts by $23 million. The fluctuating foreign exchange rates played a significant role, contributing to a $12.8 million negative impact sequentially and a $13.8 million positive impact compared to the prior year.

Anticipation for Q1 2024

Looking ahead to the first quarter of 2024, Align Technology anticipates revenues to range between $960 million and $980 million, a slight increment from Q4 of 2023. The company envisages a modest surge in both clear aligner volume and average selling prices (ASPs) sequentially, while projecting a marginal decline in systems and services revenue compared to the previous quarter. This anticipated decline, however, is expected to be less severe than usual seasonal trends, courtesy of the launch of the iTero Lumina system for orthodontic workflows in Q1 2024.

Full Year 2024 Forecast

For the full fiscal year 2024, Align Technology projects a mid-single-digit percentage increase in total revenues compared to 2023, with clear aligner and systems and services revenues expected to grow within a similar range. Clear aligner ASPs are predicted to rise slightly due to price hikes and favorable foreign exchange rates. However, this uplift might be partially offset by a greater mix of non-comprehensive products that yield lower ASPs. The tech company also foresees the full year 2024 GAAP and non-GAAP operating margins to be marginally higher than those of 2023.

Align Technology has earmarked approximately $100 million for capital expenditures in 2024. The investment will primarily cater to building construction and enhancements, as well as expanding the manufacturing capacity.