en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Tech

Alienware Unveils New QD-OLED Monitors and Advanced Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:11 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 6:08 pm EST
Alienware Unveils New QD-OLED Monitors and Advanced Gaming Peripherals at CES 2024

In a significant move towards revolutionizing the PC gaming experience, Dell’s Alienware has unveiled a host of cutting-edge products at CES 2024. The announcement included the introduction of new QD-OLED monitors and an advanced range of gaming peripherals, including a mouse and keyboard specifically designed for professional gamers. The launch has been met with enthusiastic anticipation by the gaming community.

The release includes the 32 4K QD-OLED Gaming Monitor and the 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor. These monitors are expected to drastically enhance gaming visuals through their advanced display technology. Available from January 11, 2024, the 32-inch monitor is priced at $1199.99, and the 27-inch monitor at $899.99.

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse

The Alienware Pro Wireless Mouse is a standout with its high-performance specs. Its symmetrical design provides comfort, while a high-performance optical sensor ensures precision with a capability of 26,000 DPI. The mouse’s polling rate can reach 4KHz wirelessly or 8KHz with a USB cable connection. It also features unique ‘Magnetic-Force Keyplates with optical switches’, designed to improve clicking speed and prevent button stick. The mouse has an impressive battery life of up to 120 hours at 1KHz polling or up to 32 hours at 4KHz polling.

Complementing the mouse is the Alienware Pro Wireless Keyboard. It’s designed with a compact 75 percent form factor and includes Alienware’s custom Linear Mechanical Switches with a 40g actuation force. The keyboard is also compatible with most 5-pin and 3-pin switches, thereby allowing users to customize keys and switches as per their preference. Both products will be available for purchase in North America starting January 11, with the mouse priced at $149.99, and the keyboard at $199.99.

The launch of these new products is set to redefine the gaming landscape, offering players a more immersive and personalized experience. With these releases, Alienware continues to solidify its position as a leading innovator in the gaming industry.

0
Tech United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Tech

See more
2 mins ago
Unveiling the Deformation Laws of Room and Pillar Mined Out Areas
A recent study provides significant insights into the deformation and collapse of areas mined out using the room and pillar method. It specifically focuses on the instability of coal pillars and its subsequent impacts on surface deformation and the safety of ground structures. The study leverages a comprehensive approach, combining interferometric synthetic aperture radar, geophysical
Unveiling the Deformation Laws of Room and Pillar Mined Out Areas
Viral Brain Teaser Puzzles Internet: Can You Solve This Math Challenge?
19 mins ago
Viral Brain Teaser Puzzles Internet: Can You Solve This Math Challenge?
Hummingbirds' Sensory Strategies Unveiled: Implications for Autonomous Flight
21 mins ago
Hummingbirds' Sensory Strategies Unveiled: Implications for Autonomous Flight
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
3 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
6 mins ago
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
VinFast Unveils Electric Pickup Truck Prototype, Reinforcing Commitment to EV Market
16 mins ago
VinFast Unveils Electric Pickup Truck Prototype, Reinforcing Commitment to EV Market
Latest Headlines
World News
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
3 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, New Studies Suggest
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
5 mins
Davies Mwila Voices Frustration over Legal Delays in Zambia
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
6 mins
Plant-Based Diets Linked to Lower COVID-19 Infection Risk, Studies Show
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
9 mins
Victor Osimhen: Nigeria's Key Player to Watch Ahead of AFCON 2023
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
9 mins
New Congress Party Calls for Revocation of Mealie Meal Distribution Ban
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
16 mins
Sweden's Defense Chiefs Issue Unprecedented Public War Warning
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
18 mins
Keir Starmer Proposes Supervised Toothbrushing Programs in Schools
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
19 mins
AFCON 2023: A Celebration of African Football and Cultural Identity
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
19 mins
Uganda Grapples with High Debt, Health Updates, and Prepares for NAM and G-77 Conference
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
1 hour
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app