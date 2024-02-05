Alico, Inc. to Unveil Q1 2023 Financial Results; Conference Call Scheduled

Alico, Inc., a significant player in the agribusiness sector, has declared its intention to publish the financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2023, which concluded on December 31, 2023. The announcement is scheduled for February 7, 2024, after the market draws its curtains for the day.

Reviewing the Financial Outcomes

In addition to releasing the financial figures, Alico has planned a conference call on February 8, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. This telephonic conversation will serve as a platform for discussing the financial results in detail.

Participation in the Conference Call

Keen parties who wish to gain insights into Alico's financial status can join the conference call. Domestic callers can connect by dialing 1-888-886-7786, while international callers can reach out through 1-416-764-8658. Participants are obliged to provide the identification number 37132138 to ensure a successful connection.

Alico, Inc.: A Brief Overview

Primarily operating two divisions—Alico Citrus and Land Management and Other Operations—Alico, Inc. is a NASDAQ-listed agribusiness. The company's forthcoming financial results and the subsequent conference call will undoubtedly provide valuable insights into its performance and strategies, paving the way for financial and industry analysts to assess the firm's standing in the agribusiness sector.