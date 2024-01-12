en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes, Dazzles in LILYSILK

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:32 am EST
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes, Dazzles in LILYSILK

In a historic moment at the 81st Golden Globes held on January 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, acclaimed stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong etched her name in the annals of the entertainment industry. Wong became the first actress of Asian descent to seize the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Ali Wong Dazzles in LILYSILK

Adding to the elegance of the occasion, Wong was adorned in a navy blue robe coat from LILYSILK, a high-end fashion brand known for its commitment to luxury and comfort. Wong’s pick was none other than the brand’s sought-after Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat, a piece recognized for its fusion of sophistication, style, and comfort. Garnering attention for its modern interpretation of a classic style, the coat features clean lines and a high-quality wool-blend fabric, mirroring LILYSILK’s promise of delivering fashion and comfort.

David Wang’s Pride and Honor

David Wang, the CEO of LILYSILK, expressed immense pride in Wong’s groundbreaking achievement and her choice to represent LILYSILK at the prestigious event. A testament to the brand’s growing influence in the fashion industry, Wong’s choice to wear LILYSILK follows a string of A-list celebrities who have previously sported the brand. Notably, in 2023, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted on Instagram wearing LILYSILK attire while preparing for the illustrious Cannes Film Festival.

A Milestone for Asian Representation

Wong’s triumph represents a significant milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood. Her victory, coupled with her choice to wear a brand committed to quality and sophistication, sends a potent message about the power of diversity, individuality, and style in the world of entertainment.

0
Fashion United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
1 min ago
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes Wearing LILYSILK
At the 81st Golden Globe Awards, held in Los Angeles on January 7, 2024, Ali Wong etched her name in the annals of history by becoming the first actress of Asian descent to win the coveted Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made
Ali Wong Makes History at Golden Globes Wearing LILYSILK
Crocs Steps into Nostalgia with Barney the Dinosaur-Themed Footwear
10 mins ago
Crocs Steps into Nostalgia with Barney the Dinosaur-Themed Footwear
Dancing with the Stars: Loraine Barry's Fashion and Skincare Shine in New Season
12 mins ago
Dancing with the Stars: Loraine Barry's Fashion and Skincare Shine in New Season
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
3 mins ago
Burberry's New Era with The Knight Bag and Montblanc's Dragon Limited Edition 512
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
5 mins ago
Gucci's New Design Direction: A Shift to Refined Elegance at Milan Fashion Week
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
8 mins ago
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
Latest Headlines
World News
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
51 seconds
Living with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy: Cathy Gleisberg's Story of Resilience and Faith
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
2 mins
Underdog Steelers Poised for Unexpected Victory over Bills
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
3 mins
Michael Strahan's Wealth and the Impact of His High-Profile Divorce
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
3 mins
Mitochondria's Role in Muscle Atrophy: A Study by Fujita Health University
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
3 mins
Boston University Study Highlights Malnutrition's Role in Tuberculosis Incidence
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
6 mins
Overdose Prevention Centres: A Life-Saving Solution
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
7 mins
Mass Protests in Poland Over Government's Media Policies
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
8 mins
Molly Sims Reveals Sneaky Encounter with Taylor Swift and Shares Modeling Career Struggles
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
8 mins
David Warner's Spectacular Helicopter Entrance Overshadowed by Subdued Performance at BBL Match
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app