In a historic moment at the 81st Golden Globes held on January 7, 2024, in Los Angeles, acclaimed stand-up comedian and actress Ali Wong etched her name in the annals of the entertainment industry. Wong became the first actress of Asian descent to seize the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television.

Adding to the elegance of the occasion, Wong was adorned in a navy blue robe coat from LILYSILK, a high-end fashion brand known for its commitment to luxury and comfort. Wong’s pick was none other than the brand’s sought-after Double-faced Wool-blend Robe Coat, a piece recognized for its fusion of sophistication, style, and comfort. Garnering attention for its modern interpretation of a classic style, the coat features clean lines and a high-quality wool-blend fabric, mirroring LILYSILK’s promise of delivering fashion and comfort.

David Wang, the CEO of LILYSILK, expressed immense pride in Wong’s groundbreaking achievement and her choice to represent LILYSILK at the prestigious event. A testament to the brand’s growing influence in the fashion industry, Wong’s choice to wear LILYSILK follows a string of A-list celebrities who have previously sported the brand. Notably, in 2023, supermodel Gigi Hadid was spotted on Instagram wearing LILYSILK attire while preparing for the illustrious Cannes Film Festival.

A Milestone for Asian Representation

Wong’s triumph represents a significant milestone for Asian representation in Hollywood. Her victory, coupled with her choice to wear a brand committed to quality and sophistication, sends a potent message about the power of diversity, individuality, and style in the world of entertainment.