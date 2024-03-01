Starwood Sparks New Data Center Battle in Alexandria, Residents Brace

Residents in Alexandria, Virginia, find themselves at the forefront of a renewed dispute over the proposed development of a massive data center by Starwood at Plaza 500. This conflict reignites concerns similar to those encountered in 2022, when original proposals were met with significant opposition. This ongoing saga underscores the growing tension between the expansion of tech infrastructure and community well-being.

Advertisment

Background of the Dispute

At the heart of this controversy is the proposed construction of a 466,000-square-foot, two-story data center by Starwood at Plaza 500, a site currently occupied by an industrial/office building dating back to the 1970s. This project also includes an on-site substation, raising alarms among local residents about potential noise, aesthetic, and health impacts. The proximity of these facilities to residential homes, with the data center being just 260 feet and the electrical substation less than 100 feet from some properties, has particularly sparked outrage among the Bren Pointe community.

Community Response and Organizational Pushback

Advertisment

In response to these proposed plans, a grassroots group named 'Save Bren Mar from a Data Center' has emerged, advocating for the reclassification of data center development from a by-right project to one requiring a zoning special exception. This move seeks to afford the community a greater say in the approval process. However, officials have indicated that site plans might be approved before any change in the zoning ordinance can be implemented, a process known to take months. Despite these challenges, the community remains steadfast in its opposition, highlighting the broader debate on the balance between technological advancement and residential harmony.

Starwood's Expanding Data Center Ambitions

Starwood Capital Group, a private investment firm with a notable focus on global real estate, has recently launched a dedicated data center unit amidst expanding its footprint in the data center market. Notably, the firm is planning a large data center campus in Herndon, Virginia, further emphasizing its commitment to growing its data center portfolio. This comes after its history of significant transactions in the data center space, including the sale of a Digital Realty-leased data center to GI Partners and holding a substantial stake in European developer Echelon. These moves signify Starwood's strategic positioning to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for data processing and storage facilities, despite facing community pushback in certain locales.

As Alexandria residents gear up for another round of contention against the proposed data center at Plaza 500, the situation highlights a critical juncture in the ongoing dialogue between community interests and the technological imperatives driving data center expansions. The outcome of this dispute may well set a precedent for how similar conflicts are navigated in the future, balancing the needs of an increasingly digital world with those of local communities seeking to preserve their quality of life.