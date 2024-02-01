Alexandria Real Estate Equities Prices Public Offering of Senior Notes

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., an established presence on the S&P 500 and a leader in life science real estate, announced the pricing of a public offering of senior notes on February 1, 2024. The offering consists of a $400 million aggregate principal amount of 5.250% senior notes due 2036, coupled with a $600 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2054. In a move closely watched by industry observers, the notes were priced near their principal amount, boasting yields to maturity of 5.271% and 5.627% respectively.

Anticipated Sale Closure and Managerial Set-Up

With the financial world watching, the sale of these notes is slated to close on February 15, 2024. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, a notable financial institution, along with other counterparts, are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. Serving as co-managers are several other reputable institutions. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, L.P., a subsidiary of the company, plays a crucial role in the process by fully and unconditionally guaranteeing the unsecured obligations of the notes.

Utilization of Proceeds and Registration Details

The company intends to use the net proceeds from this significant offering for general corporate purposes. These may encompass debt repayment and the financing of property acquisitions, developments, and redevelopments. The offering has been made under an effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Prospective buyers interested in the prospectus supplement can obtain copies via contact with the joint book-running managers.

A Leader in Life Science Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has established itself as a pioneer in the life science real estate niche, operating in various innovation cluster locations. The press release concerning the offering also includes forward-looking statements on the use of proceeds. However, it cautions that actual results could vary due to different factors. As the company continues to shape the landscape of life science real estate, this offering presents a unique opportunity for investors to participate in its growth trajectory.