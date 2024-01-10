Alexander Mattison: From Vikings' Running Back to Community Hero

Alexander Mattison, running back of the Minnesota Vikings, has transformed from a rising star on the field to a community hero off it. He has leveraged his newfound platform to spearhead a series of philanthropic activities, touching lives in San Bernardino, California, his hometown, Boise, where he played college football, and Minneapolis, where he currently resides. His laudable efforts have earned him a nomination for the prestigious NFLPA Alan Page Community Award, celebrating the altruistic endeavors of NFL players.

Advertisment

Breaking New Ground With 'Rush 2 Give 2023 Giveback Tour'

Following his ascent to a starting role after Dalvin Cook's departure, Mattison launched his 'Rush 2 Give 2023 Giveback Tour' from August to December. A testament to his commitment to uplift those in need, this initiative allowed him to provide practical support and inspire hope in multiple communities.

The tour saw Mattison hosting camps to educate children on the importance of financial literacy, a skill often overlooked in conventional education systems. He also distributed backpacks and school supplies to students, symbolizing his investment in their academic success. Furthermore, Mattison offered coveted ticket packages to families in need, enabling them to experience the thrill of a Vikings game at the U.S. Bank Stadium.

Advertisment

A Heart for the Underprivileged and The Afflicted

But Mattison's efforts weren't confined to the football community. He extended his compassionate reach to the Masonic Hospital in Minneapolis, where he spent time visiting cancer patients. This gesture of solidarity demonstrated his deep empathy for those battling life-threatening conditions.

In an act of appreciation for those who serve, Mattison honored a military veteran with a tour of the team facility and gifted a Polaris Slingshot. He also showcased his festive spirit during the holidays, organizing a shopping spree for five struggling families and offering rent assistance to a family facing financial hardship.

Advertisment

An Inspiring Journey Rooted in Personal Experience

Mattison's philanthropic pursuits are deeply personal, stemming from his challenging childhood experiences. Raised in the economically disadvantaged city of San Bernardino, Mattison knows all too well the struggles faced by the less fortunate. These experiences have fueled his desire to use his platform as a professional athlete to effect lasting change beyond the confines of football.

His unrelenting commitment to community service has not only resonated deeply with those he has helped but also with the wider NFL community, resulting in his nomination for the NFLPA Alan Page Community Award. This accolade honors an NFL player's exceptional community service, further cementing Mattison's legacy as a player who truly understands the power of giving back.