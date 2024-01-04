Alejandro Mayorkas Faces Impeachment Proceedings Amidst Border Crisis; New Mexico Prepares for Snowstorm

House Republicans have announced impeachment proceedings against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, a move that’s been anticipated amidst the escalating border crisis. The first hearing for the impeachment inquiry has been scheduled for next week by the House Homeland Security Committee. The hearing, titled ‘Havoc in the Heartland: How Secretary Mayorkas’ Failed Leadership Has Impacted the States’, intends to investigate the Secretary’s response to the migration influx at the southern border and its consequent impact, particularly on Midwestern states.

Mayorkas’ Impeachment: Unraveling the Threads

Articles of impeachment have already been drafted, and Mayorkas has assured his cooperation with the inquiry, while maintaining his commitment to his role as Homeland Security Secretary. The push for Mayorkas’ impeachment has largely stemmed from his handling of the border crisis, which witnessed a record number of over 276,000 migrant encounters towards the end of December. The proceedings against Mayorkas mark a fresh chapter in political maneuvering, with the Secretary potentially becoming the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached since 1876 if the process advances.

The House, The White House, and Border Security

The impeachment proceedings come amidst a wider disagreement between the House and the White House over funding for border security measures. While Mayorkas has urged for more funding citing the department’s lack of resources, the House has remained divided on the issue. Republicans have been vocal about their demands for stricter border security provisions, even at a state level, as evidenced by Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s new law empowering local law enforcement to arrest migrants.

Republicans United Against Border Crisis

Despite the fractious nature of the Republican Party, the border crisis has seemingly united them, as evidenced by their united push for Mayorkas’ impeachment. Speaker Mike Johnson has been instrumental in this effort, leading a group of 60 members to the frontier town of Eagle Pass, Texas, to gain firsthand insights into the situation. The border crisis, coupled with allegations of corruption, has led to President Joe Biden facing his own Republican-led impeachment inquiry.

Snowstorm warning for New Mexico

In other news, New Mexico is preparing for a significant snowstorm. A detailed weather forecast predicts snow showers, particularly during the first half of the day in Albuquerque. The state is expected to experience colder than normal temperatures and increased snowfall from Sunday night onwards. Parts of New Mexico, including Raton, Las Vegas, Clayton, Gallup, Grants, and the East Mountains, have been issued winter storm warnings, with travel likely to be affected, especially along Interstate 40 and northeastern parts of the state. The coming days may see brisk conditions and below-average temperatures across the region, and residents are advised to stay alert for changing weather conditions.