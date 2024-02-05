Alejandra Garcia Earley Joins Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe as Partner

Alejandra Garcia Earley, a seasoned pro in the renewable energy sector, has made a significant career move. She has now teamed up with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, joining as a partner in their energy and infrastructure team, stationed in Chicago. Orrick officially announced this strategic addition to their team on Monday.

Orrick Welcomes Alejandra Garcia Earley

Orrick's new partner, Alejandra Garcia Earley, brings her expertise in guiding various stakeholders through the complex maze of project development and financing. Her role will primarily involve assisting tax equity investors, developers, sponsors, and lenders. Garcia Earley's skill set extends beyond guidance; she is also proficient in helping clients leverage tax incentives to structure renewable energy transactions effectively.

Seasoned Expert in Renewable Energy

Before joining Orrick, Garcia Earley honed her skills at Greenberg Traurig and served as in-house counsel for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) division of Iberdrola. Iberdrola, a major energy company, has its headquarters in Madrid. Her vast experience in tax equity investor-side representations and project finance in the global energy and infrastructure markets makes her a valuable addition to Orrick.

Looking Ahead

With Garcia Earley on its team, Orrick is all set to strengthen its leadership in the field of renewables, energy transition, and power. With the renewable energy sector on a steady climb, her inclusion in the team is a strategic move that emphasizes Orrick's commitment to the evolving energy landscape.