Alec Baldwin Re-lists Luxury Amagansett Estate Amid Financial Strain

Alec Baldwin, famed Hollywood actor, has re-listed his luxurious 10-acre estate in Amagansett, New York, for $18,995,000, marking a significant decrease from the original asking price of $29 million in November 2022. The price reductions, including a stint at $24.9 million in January 2023, and later, around the $22.5 million mark, reflect Baldwin's active effort to sell the property amidst financial strain attributed to legal bills and school tuition for his seven children.

Advertisment

Actively Marketing the Estate

In a bold move, Baldwin took matters into his own hands, starring in a promotional real estate video to showcase the grandeur of his property. The actor's 10,000-square-foot modern farmhouse is a celebration of luxury, featuring amenities such as a movie theater, a wine-tasting room, a spacious pool, and spa. The property also boasts a custom pavilion with a fieldstone fireplace and a fenced vegetable garden, providing a tranquil, private oasis.

Baldwin's Deep Connection to Amagansett

Advertisment

Having owned homes in the Hamptons since 1981, Baldwin's ties to the area run deep, as evident in his heartfelt reminiscing of youthful years spent on the beaches of Long Island. His profound affection for the property is palpable in the video, where he highlights its unique qualities and discloses the personal happiness he found within its bounds.

Repercussions of the Rust Incident

The need for such a personalized promotional effort appears to be linked to the negative fallout from the Rust shooting incident in 2021, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a scene rehearsal involving Baldwin. The incident has led to significant personal and professional repercussions for the actor, including loss of work and multiple lawsuits, which have contributed to his current financial challenges.