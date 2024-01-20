Alec Baldwin Faces Renewed Charges as Weekend Box Office Slumps

A grand jury has indicted actor Alec Baldwin on charges of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting on the set of the film 'Rust' that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The indictment follows a new analysis of the weapon involved in the incident by special prosecutors. Despite Baldwin's initial denial of pulling the trigger, the findings of the analysis suggest otherwise. The movie set’s weapons supervisor has also pleaded not guilty to the charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. The filming of 'Rust' has since resumed under a mutual agreement with Hutchins' widower.

Baldwin Ready to Face Charges in Court

Baldwin and his legal team have expressed their readiness to confront the charges in court. The charges, which had been dropped in April last year, were reinstated following the findings of the grand jury. Although the timeline for Baldwin's trial remains unclear, the trial for the film's prop armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, is scheduled to commence in February.

Box Office Performance Amid Legal Drama

On a related note, the weekend box office performance reported a downturn, with a total gross revenue of $68 million, marking an 8% decrease from the same weekend last year. The sole wide release, 'I.S.S.', a thriller revolving around astronauts from Russia and the U.S. on the International Space Station, debuted with lukewarm figures, earning $3.3 million from 2,520 theaters.

'I.S.S.' Financial Outlook and Audience Reception

Despite the mainstream media labeling 'I.S.S.' a box office disappointment, the expectations for the movie were tempered due to the post-pandemic market realities, where box office performance is not the sole indicator of a film's success. The film is projected to earn around $10 million after all home viewing windows, with Bleecker Street, the distributor, only responsible for collecting a fee and not the promotional and advertising costs. 'I.S.S.' received mixed reviews and audience reactions, with a 62% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a C- CinemaScore, and a low positive recommendation from moviegoers. The film's attendance was predominantly male, and most ticket sales were concentrated in the West, Mountain, and South Central regions of the United States.