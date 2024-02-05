Aldi Secures Unanimous Approval for New Store in Cabot, Arkansas

Aldi, the international grocery chain known for its simplistic shopping model, has received unanimous approval from the Cabot, Arkansas planning commission to construct a new store. The decision was made during the commission's meeting on January 23, 2024. The proposed store will be located at the intersection of 1118 West Main Street and Dakota Drive, a location that once housed a car dealership but has been vacant for some time.

Aldi's Expansion into Central Arkansas

The Cabot store is the latest in Aldi's expansion into central Arkansas. This follows the establishment of a store in Conway and an announcement of another store being planned in Little Rock. Aldi is renowned for its distinct shopping experience, offering fresh produce, in-house brands, and online shopping via Instacart, in addition to curbside pickup options.

Construction Plan and Details

The construction plan for the Cabot store includes an 18,400-square foot store and a parking lot that can accommodate up to 98 vehicles. Brandon Harpe of Civil Engineering Design Consultants and Chad Lane from Aldi's real estate division were present at the commission meeting to discuss the plan and provide additional details.

Aldi's Global Footprint

Founded by Theo and Karl Albrecht in Germany in 1946, Aldi now operates more than 10,000 stores in 20 countries. Of these, nearly 2,000 are in the United States, with 1,000 of those having been opened in the last decade. The company's expansion into central Arkansas is a testament to its continued growth and commitment to providing a straightforward and affordable shopping experience for its customers.