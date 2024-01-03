Aldi Marks 2024 Start with Two New US Stores: Fort Walton Beach, Florida and Visalia, California

As we step into 2024, Aldi, a central figure in the global discount supermarket scene, has kicked off the year with the inauguration of two new stores in the United States. These openings mark a significant expansion of Aldi’s footprint, particularly in regions where the German-owned discount chain was previously absent.

Breaking New Grounds

The first new store has its doors wide open for customers in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, located at 427 Mary Esther Cutoff NW. This launch marks Aldi’s debut in the region, providing locals with a fresh, cost-efficient alternative for their grocery shopping needs. In parallel, the second store has been unveiled in Visalia, California, at 4320 S. Mooney Blvd, expanding Aldi’s presence in the Golden State.

A Grand Welcome

With the aim of making a memorable entry, Aldi has crafted an enticing series of promotional activities for the grand opening weekend, scheduled from January 4 to January 7. The Aldi Golden Ticket program promises a gift card giveaway to the first 100 customers at each new location. In addition, customers are invited to participate in a sweepstakes, giving them a chance to win a generous $500 Aldi gift card. The grand opening events for both stores will kick off on Thursday, January 4, with the Fort Walton store open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and the Visalia store from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A Steady Ascend

Aldi’s persistent efforts to offer quality products at affordable prices have led to an impressive growth trajectory. After drawing record sales in the run-up to Christmas 2023, with a single day seeing 2.5 million customers at its UK locations on December 22, and reported sales exceeding £1.5bn, Aldi is poised for further growth. With more than 1,000 locations across the United States, and plans to inaugurate 120 new stores in 2023, Aldi has firmly established itself as the 13th largest grocery chain in the country, commanding a market share of 2.1% in the grocery retail industry.