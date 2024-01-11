Albuquerque’s North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center Makes Progress after Long Wait

The long-anticipated North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has finally embarked on the journey towards its completion. The project, in the pipeline for over two decades, has entered its site preparation phase, which signifies a crucial step towards the realization of this dream. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, in the company of several lawmakers, took to the podium to announce this major advancement.

The Path Towards Progress

According to City Councilor Brook Bassan, the site preparation phase includes notable undertakings such as the construction of a retaining wall and the establishment of a sturdy foundation. This phase is a precursor to the construction phase, which will kick off following a bidding process. An official request for proposals will be issued next week, inviting construction companies to place their bids on this monumental project. Bassan remains optimistic that the construction will take approximately 18 months from its commencement.

Community Enthusiasm and Project Specs

The news of the project’s forward movement has been met with a wave of excitement and relief from local residents. Kelly Harrell and Nicki Cruz, among others, have expressed their joy at the project’s advancement, acknowledging the collective efforts of the community and the prospective benefits for the neighborhood and the state. The aquatic center, on its completion, is expected to boast facilities such as an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a diving pool, a heated indoor pool, and seating capacity for up to 850 spectators.

Aquatic Center Bidding and Future

The upcoming week will witness the opening of a 30-day bid window, marking another significant milestone in this journey. However, the path to completion is still a couple of years away. The anticipation continues to build as the community eagerly awaits the day when they can finally dive into the waters of the North Domingo Baca Aquatic Center.