Albuquerque Police Chief Advocates Department’s Progress Amid Controversy

In Albuquerque, New Mexico, Police Chief Harold Medina stands at the helm of a police department on the verge of a significant transition. The Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is nearing the end of its federal oversight, a period that has been both challenging and transformative. Despite a high number of police shootings in the recent past, Medina believes the APD has made substantial progress, pointing to a significant reduction in use-of-force incidents.

APD’s Progress: In Numbers and Beyond

Since 2020, the APD has seen a 40% decrease in use-of-force incidents, a testament to the department’s commitment to reform. Medina emphasizes that these reductions haven’t come at the cost of law enforcement effectiveness, as arrests have increased during the same period. The data further supports Medina’s argument for progress. In 2023, of the 525 use-of-force investigations, only 16 were found to violate department policies. This implies a compliance rate of over 96%, a figure that Chief Medina considers evidence of APD’s improvement.

Advocacy Groups’ Concerns

Despite these positive trends, skepticism remains high among advocacy groups. The case of Jesus Crosby, a man shot and killed by police during a mental health crisis, has been a focal point of criticism. These groups view Crosby’s death as an indication of the department’s apathy towards reform. Medina, however, counters this by asserting that one incident does not define a pattern. He points to systemic failures beyond the department’s control as contributing to such unfortunate incidents.

The Road Ahead for APD

The APD’s journey towards self-regulation post-DOJ oversight will not be an easy one. The department’s ability to maintain and build upon the progress made during the federal oversight period will be crucial. As Medina navigates the department through this transition, the concerns and hopes of the community will undoubtedly continue to shape the path ahead.