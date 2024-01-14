en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Society

Albuquerque Marches in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Albuquerque Marches in Honor of Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy

In the heart of Albuquerque, New Mexico, a significant event unfolded, echoing the enduring legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Hundreds of individuals marched in unison, their footsteps a testament to King’s crusade against racism and war. The participants – a diverse tapestry of community members, the Black Student Union, and JROTC from Sandia High School – traced a symbolic route from the University of New Mexico campus to the downtown convention center.

A March Honoring King’s Legacy

The event was orchestrated by the A.N.S.W.E.R. Coalition, a collective staunch in their commitment to accentuate the perpetual relevance of King’s battle against racism and the horrors of war. Ben Imbus, a representative of the coalition, underscored the unabating struggle against these global menaces, thus drawing parallels with King’s timeless mission.

Educating and Empowering African American Youth

Zion Jones, the president of Sandia High School’s Black Student Union, emphasized the paramount importance of educating African Americans about their rich heritage. By fostering a sense of pride in their history, Jones argued, one can inspire the younger generation to create a future where equality is more than a mere ideal.

Marching for Unity and Support

Jacob Baca, a member of Sandia’s JROTC, participated in the event to honor their Black instructor and to show solidarity. Their presence served as a beacon of support, further amplifying the message of unity and respect that King championed.

Parade Marshall Coach Phil reflected on the unity and diversity that marked the crowd’s composition, indicating that King’s vision encompassed people of all races, creeds, and colors. He stressed that the march was not merely an event but a testament to the collective desire to uphold King’s principles.

A Call to Continue King’s Legacy

The march concluded at the convention center downtown, where attendees were urged to continue King’s legacy by standing firm against racism and war. The echoes of their footsteps may have faded, but their resolve to uphold the principles King fought for remains unyielding. As the city of Albuquerque commemorates Martin Luther King Jr. Day, its residents stand together in solidarity, their actions speaking volumes of a commitment to equality and peace that transcends time and geography.

0
Society United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Society

See more
8 mins ago
Bengaluru Police to Recruit Transgender Males: A Leap in Indian Law Enforcement
In an unprecedented move, Bengaluru is poised to become one of the first cities in India to incorporate transgender males into its police force, as announced by city police on January 11. The department has revealed plans to fill 3,064 positions, specifically including ‘Male/Third Gender Male’ candidates who meet the eligibility criteria. A Step Forward
Bengaluru Police to Recruit Transgender Males: A Leap in Indian Law Enforcement
Atlanta NCNW President and PR Maven Diane Larche Passes Away at 65
27 mins ago
Atlanta NCNW President and PR Maven Diane Larche Passes Away at 65
Pride 2022: Met Police's Journey with LGBT+ Community through Trials and Triumphs
29 mins ago
Pride 2022: Met Police's Journey with LGBT+ Community through Trials and Triumphs
New London Maritime Society Advocates for Public Access to Lynde Point Lighthouse
11 mins ago
New London Maritime Society Advocates for Public Access to Lynde Point Lighthouse
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
14 mins ago
Shubhi Sharma: A Transgender Actress's Plea for Inclusion in Bollywood
UK Tribunal Ruling: A Caution for Employers Navigating Culture Wars
16 mins ago
UK Tribunal Ruling: A Caution for Employers Navigating Culture Wars
Latest Headlines
World News
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
13 seconds
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
31 seconds
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
43 seconds
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
45 seconds
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
58 seconds
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
1 min
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
1 min
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
1 min
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
1 min
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app