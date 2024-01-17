Albuquerque Leads US Cities in Adopting No-Fare Public Transit

US cities, including Albuquerque, the largest among them to embrace this transformative change, are increasingly adopting a no-fare policy for public transit. A seemingly radical maneuver, this policy shift was born out of a nearly two-year successful 'Zero Fare' pilot program in Albuquerque, which not only led to a 49.4 percent increase in ridership but also proved to be more cost-effective than initially anticipated.

Zero Fare Initiative: A Win-Win Solution

ABQ RIDE, the public transit department of Albuquerque, has made a permanent transition to a fare-free model following a successful pilot program. The Zero Fares initiative was launched in response to the challenges brought about by COVID-19, and the outcomes have been beneficial for both passengers and the operator. This innovative move underscores Albuquerque's commitment to equitable and accessible public transit.

Benefits of No-Fare Policy

Proponents of this policy argue that zero fares can alleviate financial burdens for lower-income and carless households, boost transit use, and save money by eliminating the costs associated with fare collection. In Albuquerque, for instance, fare revenues were not even covering the cost of collecting fares, rendering the traditional fare system counterproductive.

Public Transit Reform: A Step Towards Equity

Moreover, the no-fare policy is being recognized as a potent tool to combat discrimination. A case in point is Albuquerque, where free fares for students previously led to Black teenagers being wrongly denied boarding. Consequently, the removal of fares can help mitigate these discriminatory practices. Furthermore, the economic benefits of public transit are significant, with every dollar invested generating five dollars in economic returns. This policy shift is thus framed as a crucial step toward economic equity and overall societal benefits.

Given these promising outcomes, other cities such as Richmond, Alexandria, Kansas City, and Olympia are also testing similar strategies. Even the Metropolitan Transit Authority of New York has announced its own fare-free pilot program, signaling a nationwide trend towards more equitable transportation systems.