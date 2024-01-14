en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology

Alberto Davis, a seasoned law enforcement officer, has shouldered the responsibility as the new police chief in Houston, Mississippi. A native of Houston, Davis boasts a varied career in law enforcement, making him a familiar face in the community. His family’s history of service in the local police department further deepens his ties to the community.

Legacy in Law Enforcement

Prior to taking on the mantle of the police chief, Davis held various roles including a jailer and translator at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Amory Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. His career also saw him serving a stint with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Embarking on his law enforcement journey at the age of 28, Davis was encouraged to apply for the chief position by his predecessor, retiring Chief Adam Harmon.

A New Chapter in Houston

As the police chief, Davis underlines the importance of ongoing training for law enforcement officers. He is committed to ensuring his team is equipped with up-to-date equipment and technology. The department’s recent acquisition of new tasers is a testament to his commitment to modernizing the force. Since assuming the role in early December, Davis has been met with overwhelming support from the community. He is excited about the opportunity to lead the police department in his hometown and is determined to leave a lasting legacy.

Community Response

Since his appointment, the community has shown tremendous support for Davis. His proactive approach towards training and technology, along with his deep-seated connection to the community, positions him as a leader ready to steer the Houston Police Department into its next chapter. As Davis steps into this new role, Houston looks forward to witnessing the positive changes he is expected to bring to the department.

0
Law United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
17 mins ago
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case
A special court has refused to grant bail to an individual with a criminal past, underscoring the potential for reoffending and the pressure applied on victims. The case revolves around an incident from October 29, 2015, when two girls were accosted by an unknown man offering them sweets and ice cream. After their refusal and
Court Denies Bail to Repeat Offender in Child Rape Case
Texas Man Sues Walmart for $100 Million Over Wrongful Accusation, Also Demands Lifetime Free Shopping
50 mins ago
Texas Man Sues Walmart for $100 Million Over Wrongful Accusation, Also Demands Lifetime Free Shopping
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
52 mins ago
19-Year-Old Stabbed in South Brisbane: Police Call for Public Assistance
UK Tribunal Ruling: A Caution for Employers Navigating Culture Wars
17 mins ago
UK Tribunal Ruling: A Caution for Employers Navigating Culture Wars
Seeking Justice: Wrongfully Convicted Sub-postmaster Arfan Aslam's Fight Against the Horizon IT Scandal
27 mins ago
Seeking Justice: Wrongfully Convicted Sub-postmaster Arfan Aslam's Fight Against the Horizon IT Scandal
Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student
35 mins ago
Kingston Murder: Navado Roberts Charged in Killing of Nursing Student
Latest Headlines
World News
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
48 seconds
New Study Explores the Complexity of Loneliness: The Role of Communion, Agency, and AI
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
52 seconds
Fresno Community Unites in the Fight Against Leukemia: The Story of Isaac Montanez
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
1 min
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
1 min
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
2 mins
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
2 mins
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
2 mins
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
2 mins
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
2 mins
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app