Alberto Davis Steps Up as Police Chief in Houston, Emphasizing Training and Technology

Alberto Davis, a seasoned law enforcement officer, has shouldered the responsibility as the new police chief in Houston, Mississippi. A native of Houston, Davis boasts a varied career in law enforcement, making him a familiar face in the community. His family’s history of service in the local police department further deepens his ties to the community.

Legacy in Law Enforcement

Prior to taking on the mantle of the police chief, Davis held various roles including a jailer and translator at the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, the Amory Police Department, and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. His career also saw him serving a stint with the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office. Embarking on his law enforcement journey at the age of 28, Davis was encouraged to apply for the chief position by his predecessor, retiring Chief Adam Harmon.

A New Chapter in Houston

As the police chief, Davis underlines the importance of ongoing training for law enforcement officers. He is committed to ensuring his team is equipped with up-to-date equipment and technology. The department’s recent acquisition of new tasers is a testament to his commitment to modernizing the force. Since assuming the role in early December, Davis has been met with overwhelming support from the community. He is excited about the opportunity to lead the police department in his hometown and is determined to leave a lasting legacy.

Community Response

Since his appointment, the community has shown tremendous support for Davis. His proactive approach towards training and technology, along with his deep-seated connection to the community, positions him as a leader ready to steer the Houston Police Department into its next chapter. As Davis steps into this new role, Houston looks forward to witnessing the positive changes he is expected to bring to the department.