Alberta Clipper Snow System to Engulf North Iowa

An impending Alberta Clipper snow system is anticipated to engulf North Iowa on Thursday afternoon, and with it comes the promise of a frosty blanket of 1-2 inches of snow across most of the region. Areas extending along Interstate 90 and slightly to the north are predicted to experience a milder snowfall, a trace to one inch. Current weather trends suggest a shift in the snowfall's trajectory, moving away from the Rochester area.

Forecast Details

According to the forecast, the snowfall is scheduled to commence shortly after noon and will persist for several hours, wrapping up between 5 to 8 pm. This Alberta Clipper, a fast-moving storm system originating from Alberta, is known for bringing modest snowfall of 1-3 inches. These systems, while not as impactful as more substantial storm systems from the southwest, still carry the potential to disrupt daily routines.

Implications and Disruptions

With the arrival of the snow system, residents can expect disruptions in travel due to slippery roads. The snow, being fine and fluffy, is easier to remove but can easily be blown around, causing reduced visibility. Strong wind gusts of 25-35 MPH will accompany the snow system, potentially leading to blowing snow and further reducing visibility into early Friday morning.

Subsequent Weather Patterns

After the snow, a blast of arctic air will plunge temperatures below 10°, with sub-zero lows. However, a shift in weather patterns is on the horizon. By Sunday, temperatures are expected to rebound into the upper teens. Early indications from the Iowa Storm Center models suggest rain showers in the early to middle part of next week. However, due to the snowpack across the area, surface temperatures will remain around the freezing point of 32-33°F.