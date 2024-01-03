Albert Lea School Board Elects New Leadership for 2024

In a significant move heralding the start of a new era, the Albert Lea school board held its inaugural meeting of the year on January 3, 2024, electing fresh leadership roles for the year ahead. Kim Nelson, a stalwart in the field of education and current interim dean of academic affairs for Riverland Community College, was chosen as the chairwoman. Gary Schindler, a first-year member, has been appointed as the vice chairman.

Experienced Leadership

Nelson, who initially joined the board in 2011 and was subsequently elected in 2018 and 2022, brings a wealth of experience to her role. Gary Schindler, elected to the board in 2022, expressed his privilege in serving as vice chairman, promising to bring a fresh perspective to the board’s operations.

Additional Appointments

Additional leadership roles were also assigned during the meeting. Dave Klatt and Bruce Olson were elected as clerk and treasurer, respectively. Serving as directors for the upcoming term will be Angie Hoffman, Neal Skaar, and Davy Villarreal. The reshuffled board is set to play a crucial role in guiding the school’s vision and policies in the coming year.

Organizational Tasks Completed

Organizational tasks were another key focus area of the meeting. The board set the meeting schedule for the year, designated banks for school funds, and authorized superintendent Ron Wagner and Jennifer Walsh to manage budget-related transactions. The Albert Lea Tribune was designated as the official newspaper for legal publishing, and other officials were appointed for roles like deputy board treasurer and clerk. The board also approved an agreement with the Albert Lea Schools Executive Administrative Assistants Association, underscoring its commitment to ensuring smooth administrative operations.