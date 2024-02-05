Albert Lea Police Offers Citizen’s Academy: A Peek into Law Enforcement

The Albert Lea Police Department (ALPD) in Minnesota is launching a unique initiative designed to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community. Starting March 14, the ALPD will hold a specialized Citizen's Academy, offering an immersive experience into the daily operations of the police department.

Unveiling the Veil of Law Enforcement

The Citizen's Academy is a comprehensive program that provides an in-depth look into various aspects of police work. Participants will gain insights into traffic enforcement, use of force, firearms training, and field training programs. The sessions, planned to run until May 13th, will be held on Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., offering an opportunity for citizens to interact with and understand the nuances of the law enforcement profession.

Eligibility and Application

The academy is open to individuals who reside in Albert Lea and are at least 18 years of age. Potential participants must also successfully pass a background check, ensuring a safe and conducive environment for learning. With only 16 spots available, the program assures concentrated attention and detailed training.

Deadline and Submission Details

Those interested in joining the Citizen's Academy can find applications at the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center, City Hall, or by reaching out to Officer Kristen Steinberg via email. The deadline for application submission is February 29th, and completed forms can be either directly handed over to the police department or sent to Officer Steinberg.

With the Citizen's Academy, the ALPD is set to foster a new level of community engagement, demystify aspects of police work, and build stronger relationships with the citizens of Albert Lea.