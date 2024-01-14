Albemarle County Invests $2 Million in Affordable Housing to Address Homelessness

In a unanimous vote, the Board of Supervisors of Albemarle County has taken a firm stance against homelessness, dedicating over $2 million to affordable housing initiatives. The decision, viewed as a significant stride towards resolving the area’s homelessness predicament, is geared towards the funding of various housing projects that promise to significantly impact the community.

Premiere Circle Project: A Beacon of Hope

One such project, dubbed Premiere Circle, spearheaded by non-profit Virginia Supportive Housing, in partnership with the Piedmont Housing Alliance and the Blue Ridge Area Coalition for the Homeless, aims to transform the former Red Carpet Inn into an affordable housing haven for almost half of the county’s homeless population. The project, anticipated to be completed by 2026, is expected to encompass up to 140 affordable units. The county has pledged $700,000 to Premiere Circle, supplementing the $2.4 million previously allocated from the American Rescue Plan. The city of Charlottesville has also chipped in, contributing an additional $750,000. The initiative is designed to provide more than just housing, offering residents access to supportive services like case management and job training.

Expansion of Southwood Apartments

Beyond Premiere Circle, the board approved $1.5 million towards the expansion of Southwood Apartments, a Habitat for Humanity project. This expansion is projected to offer affordable units for 28 more years and house over 1,100 families upon completion. Furthermore, the groundbreaking for Hickory Hope, another integral phase in the Southwood redevelopment, has recently occurred, marking the addition of 121 rental units.

A Regional Approach to Housing Issues

These projects are financed through the county’s affordable housing fund and demonstrate a regional approach to addressing homelessness and unaffordable housing problems. The recent investments are a response to the escalating need for affordable housing in the area. Many local residents spend an exorbitant portion of their income on housing, with some allocating over 50% of their income. These initiatives represent a major step towards the alleviation of this burden and a move towards a more equitable housing landscape in Albemarle County.