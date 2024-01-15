Albany Gas Prices Witness Significant Drop, Reports GasBuddy

In a significant shift, gas prices in the Albany area have dipped by 3.8 cents over the past week, averaging at $3.20 per gallon, as per the latest report by GasBuddy. This marks a substantial 15.1 cent decline from the previous month and a 20.7 cent decrease from the same period last year. The gas pricing in Albany varied, with the lowest price recorded at $2.85 per gallon and the highest at $3.69 per gallon.

Advertisment

Gas Prices Across New York

The entire state of New York, on the other hand, saw a wider price spread. The lowest recorded price was at $2.47 per gallon, while the highest soared to $4.19 per gallon.

Contrasting the local trend, the national average for gas prices witnessed a slight increase of 0.6 cents, scaling to $3.04 per gallon. Compared to the national average a month ago and a year ago, the current prices are 1.4 cents and 23.9 cents lower respectively.

Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's Head of Petroleum Analysis, shed light on the mixed trends in gasoline prices over the past week. He attributed these fluctuations to the ongoing market volatility, particularly linked to the situation in the Red Sea.